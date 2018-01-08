Speech to Text for 88-year-old IU fan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"is a proud hoosier"! and her pride "shines strong".. enough for her peers to notice. news 10's "abby kirk" introduces us to this standout fan! bonnie husband claims she is a dedicated fan to indiana university's men's basketball team. watching every game on her televeison ...even the late games ...she roots for her favorite team.... it's no secret .... "i've been a fan for over 50 years..." that bonnie husband... knows a thing or two about basketball... "not professional..." "i don't care for professional it's the "college" athletes... she'll tell you she loves the most. "it's just fast and exciting..." the colors crimson and creme.... decorate her room at cobblestone health campus... "iu earrings..." ...dress up her clothing attire.... "and an iu shirt..." "and an iu necklace... " ...and jazz up her walker.... at 88-years-old ....husband claims she is one the biggest indiana university men's basketball fans ... "she told me that she had been a fan for 50 years...and she never imagined she'd get to go to a game." allison gard is part of life enrichment associates on cobblestone's campus.... she's graduated from i-u in december ...and has been working with husband for about 2 months... "who did your nails?" "allison..." husband and gard quickly bonded over their mutual love for i-u basketball.... that's when gard decided she wanted to make husband's dream ... a reality. " i'm excited..." for the first time in 50 years... "i've never been to a live ball game." husband won't be watching the game from from her television .... "i'll be sitting right on the floor!" instead...she'll be sitting front row as i-u takes on penn state tuesday night at assembly hall. "i just want her to be excited and happy...so it makes me excited that she's excited about it." 50 plus years a fan....and finally in the stands... in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. husband will get a full tour of assembly hall before the game starts. sports 10 will be at the game. that begins at 6-30 tomorrow night. you can "see her in the stands".... right here on news 10. i'll have your full forecast...coming up