wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 31°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

4th Quarter Bar's new owner

4th Quarter Bar's new owner

Posted: Mon Jan 08 15:52:21 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 08 15:52:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 4th Quarter Bar's new owner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

haute has a new owner! we spoke to the owner of "pizza king" today. he told us they're taking over the former "fourth quarter bar" you'll find it at the corner kent and wabash avenues. the owner said there wasn't enough space to expand the poplar street pizza king location. so.. they wanted to "move" to a bigger location. the goal is to be up and running within the next few months. [b14]book on homeless-vo " a terre haute woman is taking

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It