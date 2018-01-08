Speech to Text for 4th Quarter Bar's new owner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

haute has a new owner! we spoke to the owner of "pizza king" today. he told us they're taking over the former "fourth quarter bar" you'll find it at the corner kent and wabash avenues. the owner said there wasn't enough space to expand the poplar street pizza king location. so.. they wanted to "move" to a bigger location. the goal is to be up and running within the next few months. [b14]book on homeless-vo " a terre haute woman is taking