Speech to Text for Blood shortage drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

blood supply in the wabash valley. but "more" is still needed! we stopped by the indiana blood center in terre haute today. they tell us inventory is better than it was this time last week. but they still need anyone with oh-type blood to donate! o-negative and o-positive! those are the blood types in most demand "year round". amy rose from the blood center says while supplies "are" coming in...they can neve seem to have enough. ..."a big trauma or something...one of our hospitals has can easily wipe those unites off the shelves right back out again " ... this thursday there will be a special blood drive. stop by the indiana blood center at 20-21 south 3rd street from 10 am to 7 pm. if you donate.. you'll receive a frank gore colts football. you have to be at least 16 years old... have a valid i-d and no appointment is necessary. [b13]fourth quarter to bar and pizza joint-vo headon a vacant building on wabash avenue in terre