Terre Haute Fire Department energy savings

Posted: Mon Jan 08 15:49:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the "board of public works and safety" approved a request from fire chief jeff fisher. the department will spend about 23-thousand dollars to enroll in duke energy's "small business energy savings program." duke energy has assessed how each firehouse uses energy. some fire stations will see the number of fixtures greatly reduced. the board said the program will save the department more than 20-thousand dollars annually. the city's energy savings' agreement with duke energy is for 5 years. [b10]rr crossing work-open top vo there's a traffic alert you need to know for

