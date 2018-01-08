Speech to Text for Terre Haute Fire Department energy savings

the "board of public works and safety" approved a request from fire chief jeff fisher. the department will spend about 23-thousand dollars to enroll in duke energy's "small business energy savings program." duke energy has assessed how each firehouse uses energy. some fire stations will see the number of fixtures greatly reduced. the board said the program will save the department more than 20-thousand dollars annually. the city's energy savings' agreement with duke energy is for 5 years.