Gas prices are going up

evening and thanks for joining us. "gas buddy" released its "fuel price outlook" for the new year. news 10's jon swaner shared that outlook with a rose- hulman economist. he joins us now live from a local gas station with more on their conversation. patrece and rondrell, it's a bit of good news, bad news when it comes to how gas buddy sees fuel prices for this year. the bad news is, we'll be paying more. the good news is ... barring anything catostrophic happening at a refinery or inside an oil-producing country, gas prices should stay below 3 dollars a gallon. right now, you can fill up in terre haute for about $2.49 a gallon. these will be among the lowest fuel prices you'll see in 2018 thanks to an improving economy. "the evidence is gas prices should be going up because of higher oil prices. you'll see increased economic growth in asia, europe and the united states. that should increase the demand for oil." if prices follow usual annual trends, you can expect prices to go up in the spring and stay up until fall. "now of course, if we have a sudden supply disruption, a pipe line disruption or malfunction, we may see a spike in prices before then." gas buddy's calling for an average national gas price of just shy of $2.60 a gallon. a typical american household will spend about $133 dollars more on gas this year than we paid last year. "divide that over twelve months, we're not looking at a significant increase. but what's disturbing in terms of the consumer of the variability in gas prices." //////////// and we take so many calls on why gas prices differ so much between different parts of the viewing area. bremmer said its best to shop around before filling up. you can log onto gas buddy's website, follow them on twitter or use their app for price alerts. bremmer said the higher prices could 'fuel' gas price wars, which of course can help consumers. back to you.