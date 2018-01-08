Speech to Text for New book on Terre Haute Homeless

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if the pen is mightier than the sword.. then muriel ryan is doing her part to cut down the homeless problem. she's written this book. it's called "homeless i have known." ryan is the co-founder of families by choice. it's a local group that emphasizes caring for the homeless of the wabash valley. during her work with the group... ryan says she's met countless people. all of them have different stories... but she stresses they're all people with a voice... that many times falls on deaf ears. that's why she put them together on paper. "they all can't be categorized into one lump sum. they all have different situations and circumstances." if you'd like to get a copy of "homeless i have known," they'r available on amazon... we've linked that on wthitv.com. also "open door christian book store" in terre haute... has copies available.