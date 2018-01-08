wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 31°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

Ashlie Turchi in court

Ashlie Turchi in court

Posted: Mon Jan 08 15:38:51 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 08 15:38:51 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Ashlie Turchi in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

not guilty" .. after being charged with "2"-counts "of exploitation of a dependent". "34"-year-old "ashlie turchi".. is accused of racking-up at least "17"-thousand- dollars in purchases from credit cards belonging to her grandmother. "police say".. it happened between "june" and "december 20-14". according to court documentation.. "turchi" appeared in court "today "and entered a plea "of not guilty". "a pre-trial" is scheduled for april 4th.. while "a jury trial" is slated for may 16th. "a traffic alert" .. we need to make

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It