Speech to Text for Vigo County Opioid lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

host of other local government units.. who are suing the distributors "of opioid drugs". "the city of terre haute" joine this lawsuit in november of last year. at that time.. "only distributors" were named "as defendants". now.. "that lawsuit" includes manufacturers. because "vigo county" joined this lawsuit recently.. "their complaint" includes: "opioid manufacturers". "terre haute" can amend its complaint to include "manufacturers at any time". we'll post a copy of the complaints for you to take a look at over on our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "terre haute police say".. the discovery of a missing woman's