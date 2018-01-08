Speech to Text for News 10 Mid-Day Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the clouds will last through the afternoon with some clearing taking place tonight. also, be on the look out for fog. lows tonight drop to 23. fog out the door again tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy with a high at 40. mid 30s tomorrow night with a chance for rain through the overnight. into the low 50 for wednesday and thursday. [c3]tease 2 (point in time)-vo the afternoon with some clearing taking place tonight. also, be on the look out for fog. lows tonight drop to 23. fog out the door again tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy with a high at 40. mid 30s tomorrow night with a chance for rain through the overnight. into the low 50 for wednesday and thursday. the afternoon with some clearing taking place tonight. also, be on the look out for fog. lows tonight drop to 23. fog out the door again tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy with a high at 40. mid 30s tomorrow night with a chance for rain through the overnight. into the low 50 for wednesday and thursday. the afternoon with some clearing taking place tonight. also, be on the look out for fog. lows tonight drop to 23. fog out the door again tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy with a high at 40. mid 30s tomorrow night with a chance for rain through the overnight. into the low 50 for wednesday and thursday. "heart disease" is the number one killer of women the afternoon with some clearing taking place tonight. also, be on the look out for fog. lows tonight drop to 23. fog out the door again tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy with a high at 40. mid 30s tomorrow night with a chance for rain through the overnight. into the low 50 for wednesday and thursday. the afternoon with some clearing taking place tonight. also, be on the look out for fog. lows tonight drop to 23. fog out the door again tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy with a high at 40. mid 30s tomorrow night with a chance for rain through the overnight. into the low 50 for wednesday and thursday. "heart disease" is the number one killer of women the afternoon with some clearing taking place tonight. also, be on the look out for fog. lows tonight drop to 23. fog out the door again tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy with a high at 40. mid 30s tomorrow night with a chance for rain through the overnight. into the low 50 for wednesday and thursday. the afternoon with some clearing taking place tonight. also, be on the look out for fog. lows tonight drop to 23. fog out the door again tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy with a high at 40. mid 30s tomorrow night with a chance for rain through the overnight. into the low 50 for wednesday and thursday. "heart disease" is the number one killer of women