Speech to Text for Tricky commute Monday morning in the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"subzero temperatures". that's a problem -- when you add the rain into the mix! this combination is making the roads very slick right now! news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down the conditions for your morning commmute. //////////// there's ice layering the roads right now! the rain is hitting the cold ground -- creating some dangerous conditions. that's why the national weather service has an "advisory" out right now for the wabash valley. we just talked to police and they say there have been a "few" slideoffs this morning. they "also" warn that the roads are slick. i also spoke to "in-dot" -- and they tell us they've had extra crews on the streets all weekend preparing for this morning commute. we saw some of their trucks out this morning "salting" the roads. they warn all drivers to "slow down" and to give themselves "extra time". "we've got our material mixed. we've got our trucks inside warming up. we're ready to go." you can check live road conditions in both indiana