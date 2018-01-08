wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

Yoga and wine event helps bring in a relaxing new year

Some prefer a glass of wine to relax, others do yoga. Why not combine the two?

Posted: Sun Jan 07 20:44:46 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 07 20:44:47 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Yoga and wine event helps bring in a relaxing new year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

with the new year you know everybody has resolutions and they make all these big commitments when really they just need to kind of center themselves and find their own peace." all of this relaxation is for a great cause -- proceeds go toward the swope art museum.

