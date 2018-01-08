Speech to Text for One hospitalized, one arrested following afternoon fire

jail following a fire in sullivan county. it happened this afternoon at 75-57 east county road 100 north. the sullivan county sheriff's office says that's where they found a camper trailer on fire. police say a man and woman were inside when it happened -- they say they woke up to heavy smoke and flames. police believe space heaters overloading an extension cord inside caused the fire. police say both individuals were able to escape. they're identified as 29-year-old cara vancil and 41-year-old justin norris. vancil was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. as for norris -- police say he was not hurt -- but they did find out he was wanted in clay county. police say it was a warrant for petition to revoke bond from a prior charge of dealing methamphetami ne. norris was taken to the sullivan county jail where he awaits transfer. a woman accused of making unauthorized