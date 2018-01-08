wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 34°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 34°

wx_icon Marshall 34°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

One hospitalized, one arrested following afternoon fire

It happened just after 12:15 on Sunday at 7557 E. CR 100 N.

Posted: Sun Jan 07 20:43:05 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 07 20:43:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for One hospitalized, one arrested following afternoon fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

jail following a fire in sullivan county. it happened this afternoon at 75-57 east county road 100 north. the sullivan county sheriff's office says that's where they found a camper trailer on fire. police say a man and woman were inside when it happened -- they say they woke up to heavy smoke and flames. police believe space heaters overloading an extension cord inside caused the fire. police say both individuals were able to escape. they're identified as 29-year-old cara vancil and 41-year-old justin norris. vancil was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. as for norris -- police say he was not hurt -- but they did find out he was wanted in clay county. police say it was a warrant for petition to revoke bond from a prior charge of dealing methamphetami ne. norris was taken to the sullivan county jail where he awaits transfer. a woman accused of making unauthorized

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It