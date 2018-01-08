wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

Power outages reported on Terre Haute's southside

Many customers lost power after a strange outage tonight.

Posted: Sun Jan 07 20:40:06 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 07 20:40:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

multiple power outages were reported throughout the southside of terre haute. according to duke energy's website -- the first outage was reported just after 6:30 tonight. about 110 customers were effected. no word yet on what caused the outaged. as of right now -- duke energy reports all power has been restored.

