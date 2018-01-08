Speech to Text for Road crews get ready for winter weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight. that's as the wabash valley prepares for another round of winter weather. crews have been working hard trying to stay ahead of the conditions and to make the streets safe for you. news 10's garrett brown gives us a look. it can sometimes be challenging to predict the weather. these past few weeks alone have been a constant string of icy cold days. that's why not only road crews were getting ready for sunday nights winter weather. grocery's stores and gas stations like baslers markets were also quite busy sunday. crowds showed up to get last minute things just in case.. "well we're here to get some extra necessities that we may run out of and getting prepared for the slushy weather." those shopping were not the only ones getting prepared. the vigo county highway department has been planning for the winter weather event all week. "we got all our materials mixed. we got some trucks inside warming up. so we're ready to go." they first started friday by putting down a pre weather coat on the roads. those are the lines you sometimes see on the highways. they also spent an entire day making their salt mix for the roads. but they say this year's issues haven't been the snow. it's been the freezing temperatures. "when it gets below zero you get material freezing in the trucks and sometimes its gets hard to get the materials down to the chain where they can get it down to spread." no matter what this round of winter weather brings us. this road crew is ready to do what they can to keep you and your loved ones safe. "when it comes in we're planning on having a full shift out and staying until the roads are safe." if you'll be hitting the roads in the hours ahead -- we have a great resource for you. head over to wthi tv dot com. there-- you'll find real-time road condition maps for both illinois and indiana.