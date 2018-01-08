Speech to Text for Minnett jersey ceremony

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hanging on the wall at terre haute south high school.. the braves honoring a standout former athlete.. jaylen minnett's jersey framed up in honor of being an indiana all-star his senior year.. minnett is just the 9th brave ever selected to the all-star team.. he was on hand at last night's game as south defeated evansville reitz.. minnett.. who is continuing his basketball career as a freshman at i-u-p-u-i .. says he's honored that his jersey is going up.. [e5]minnett on jersey-sot i couldn't ask for a better high school, a better organization or anything. here is where i learned to become a young man and how to take care of myself. and then to accomplish what i accomplished is just an amazing feeling. i'm just blessed and thankful that it's getting hung up. it's become like a tradition in