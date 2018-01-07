wx_icon Terre Haute 36°

wx_icon Robinson 36°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 36°

wx_icon Casey 34°

wx_icon Brazil 36°

wx_icon Marshall 36°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

A wintry mix sets in for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Posted: Sun Jan 07 06:26:52 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 07 06:26:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

interstate 70 in illinois... still cold for our sunday with a high of 32, but changes are on the way. we'll have an active evening with a wintry mix coming in as early as 6pm. freezing rain and light snow showers are expected, making travel conditions difficult. overnight lows down to 30. then tomorrow, freezing rain continues into the morning, but changes to rain by the afternoon. high of 39. from there, temperatures trending upward until thursday, getting into the upper 50s. with a high of 32, but changes are on the way. we'll have an active evening with a wintry mix coming in as early as 6pm. freezing rain and light snow showers are expected, making travel conditions difficult. overnight lows down to 30. then tomorrow, freezing rain continues into the morning, but changes to rain by the afternoon. high of 39. from there, temperatures trending upward until thursday, getting into the upper 50s. with a high of 32, but changes are on the way. we'll have an active evening with a wintry mix coming in as early as 6pm. freezing rain and light snow showers are expected, making travel conditions difficult. overnight lows down to 30. then tomorrow, freezing rain continues into the morning, but changes to rain by the afternoon. high of 39. from there, temperatures trending upward until thursday, getting into the upper 50s. family and friends are remembering a small town with a high of 32, but changes are on the way. we'll have an active evening with a wintry mix coming in as early as 6pm. freezing rain and light snow showers are expected, making travel conditions difficult. overnight lows down to 30. then tomorrow, freezing rain continues into the morning, but changes to rain by the afternoon. high of 39. from there, temperatures trending upward until thursday, getting into the upper 50s. with a high of 32, but changes are on the way. we'll have an active evening with a wintry mix coming in as early as 6pm. freezing rain and light snow showers are expected, making travel conditions difficult. overnight lows down to 30. then tomorrow, freezing rain continues into the morning, but changes to rain by the afternoon. high of 39. from there, temperatures trending upward until thursday, getting into the upper 50s. with a high of 32, but changes are on the way. we'll have an active evening with a wintry mix coming in as early as 6pm. freezing rain and light snow showers are expected, making travel conditions difficult. overnight lows down to 30. then tomorrow, freezing rain continues into the morning, but changes to rain by the afternoon. high of 39. from there, temperatures trending upward until thursday, getting into the upper 50s. family and friends are remembering a small town "class clown" turned famous actor who passed away.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It