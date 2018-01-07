Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

interstate 70 in illinois... still cold for our sunday with a high of 32, but changes are on the way. we'll have an active evening with a wintry mix coming in as early as 6pm. freezing rain and light snow showers are expected, making travel conditions difficult. overnight lows down to 30. then tomorrow, freezing rain continues into the morning, but changes to rain by the afternoon. high of 39. from there, temperatures trending upward until thursday, getting into the upper 50s.