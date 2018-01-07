Speech to Text for State loses to Drake

around for indiana state basketball.. the sycamores are 2-1 in missouri valley conference play.. but i-s-u gets a big test today.. the trees hosting drake at hulman center.. the bulldogs undefeated in the moval.. brandon murphy came to play for the sycamores.. the big man splits the double team for the slam.. indiana state off to a slow start though.. late 1st half.. jordan barnes gives them a spark.. he pokes the ball away and in transition he knocks down the triple .. i-s-u trails by 10 at the half.. they come out swinging out of the break though.. brenton scott takes the loose ball and he dips in for the fast break bucket.. brenton scott puts up 25 points and it's a one possession game.. later.. brandon murphy putting an exclamation mark on the comeback.. another power move for the sycamore big man.. he had 16 points.. state down four with four seconds to go.. jordan barnes the corner three.. it's a one point game.. drake hits the free throws on the other end.. one last chance for i-s-u.. jordan barnes from half court.. no good.. drake holds on to win it 75-72.. the bulldogs remain unbeaten in the missouri valley conference.. another close loss for indiana state .. they're 2-2 in the m-v-c. i know i'm frustrated. everybody in the locker room feels frustrated because we're this close. illinois state we missed a block out. would have been 3-0. tonight, free throws and scouting report mistakes. could have been 4-0. in the end, we move on from it. we'll see each team again. illinois state has to come here. we go to drake. it'll be tough but if we just follow the game plan, i'm pretty sure we'll get them back.