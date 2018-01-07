Speech to Text for South boys, girls each win 4th in a row

jersey getting hung up on the wall in honor of being an indiana all-star last season.. the i-u-p-u-i freshman meeting with some former teammates before they take on evansville reitz.. south pushing the pace all night long.. maleek logsdon up to de'avion washington.. he teases us with the near dunk .. d puts up 20 points .. later.. craig porter goes baseline and finishes with a great reversal.. porter adding 18 for the braves.. then.. porter intercepts the pass and they're running again.. porter to k-c bender for another transition bucket.. later.. a lot of contact.. but logsdon takes it away and finishes with a fast break bucket of his own.. he had 15 points.. terre haute south rolls to a 63-45 win.. braves back at it on friday when they host terre haute north in the rivalry matchup. the south girls looking to make it four in a row at home against bloomington north.. taylor pepperworth gets things started for the braves.. she pulls up from the free throw line and hits the jumper.. she goes for 18 points.. it may be saturday.. but the bank is open for zayda hatfield.. she knocks in the three ball to extend the braves lead .. then.. pepperworth again.. she goes to the rim.. terre haute south wins its 4th straight .. braves 44-32 over bloomington north. [e10]northview gbb vs cloverdale-vo after a loss last night.