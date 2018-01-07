Speech to Text for Man arrested, facing charges after fight in Cayuga

county... [b4]vermillion co arrest-vo police arrested 31-year-old michael mershon on friday. it happened in the 900 block of west ferry street in cayuga. the vermillion county sheriff's office says shots were fired following a fight near the cayuga american legion. police say further investigation led them to a physical fight earlier in the day in the 200 block of north logan street. police say both altercations are connected. police say two others involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. mershon is in the vermillion county jail facing chares -- including battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness with a firearm. this is an ongoing investigation. police say there are two people of interest being sought for questioning -- but they are not releasing their names. officials say further charges could be filed at a later date. one organization is hoping