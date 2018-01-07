Speech to Text for GCI Final Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

greene county invitational.. the miners have won it three years in a row.. looking to for number four tonight.. linton taking on bloomfield in the championship at w-r-v .. 2nd quarter.. turner royal.. you just can't leave him open like that.. he splashes the three.. that gives the cards a one point edge.. final seconds of the half.. noah woodward at the buzzer .. ding ding ding it's good.. we're all tied at the half.. 3rd quarter.. isaac combs brings the ball up and he just muscles his way all the way to the hoop.. bloomfield out in front. but linton responds.. kip fougerrousse.. bingo bango bongo.. it's a one point game. late 3rd. tucker hayes forces the issue from the corner.. and it goes.. the hoop and harm.. linton grabs the lead and never looks back.. make it a 4th straight greene county title for the miners.. a young linton squad continues the tradition with a 52-44 victory. this is a young group, so they're going to grow into those uniforms some more. they're going to get better i hope. i felt like they played linton basketball tonight. it's great. the guys before me paved the way and it's great to carry on the tradition, keep up the hard work and instill it in these young guys. it's great coming in here with a target on our back, knowing everybody's pushing for us. we have to come out and play our best and we're going to get it. in the 3rd place game.. eastern greene taking on shakamak.. lane gilbert driving for the lakers .. things don't go well on the initial shot.. but he gets another chance.. and this time he gets the and- one.. 3rd quarter.. a little back and forth action from the t-birds.. joel weimer corner three.. t-birds up by nine.. then in transition.. it's caleb hamilton.. he's got the moves.. takes it to the rim.. eastern greene wins third place in the tournament.. t-birds sink the lakers 52-41. it's a special night at terre haute south high school as