Winter bridal show displays vendors in the valley

If you're planning a wedding, you may be looking for some experts to help.

Posted: Sat Jan 06 15:43:44 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 06 15:43:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

knot this year -- a little bit of help goes a long way. we're talking about today's bridal show -- hosted by the wabash valley bridal society. local vendors were on hand to help couples with their wedding plans. organizers say it's an exciting time for everyone who attends. "everyone's got a really unique story as far as how they got engaged or how they met the person and that's probably the fun part is hearing everybody's stories." if you didn't go today -- you still have time to check it out! the show's last day is tomorrow morning from 11:30 to 2:30. tickets are 10 dollars in advance and 15 at the door. we also have the details on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. the cold weather is already annoying as

