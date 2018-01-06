wx_icon Terre Haute

Indoor farmer's market brings fresh food to community

Purchasing freshly grown vegetables and meat doesn't just happen in the summer.

Posted: Sat Jan 06 15:41:58 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 06 15:41:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

one of the great things about vending at a farmer's market is you have a lot of face to face contact with the people who are buying your food" you can stop by the market on the first saturday of every month..

