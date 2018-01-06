Speech to Text for Autopsy completed for body found in pond

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

alice "anita" oswald's car. they recovered it from a pond in south-eastern vigo county. inside -- they say -- was the body of a white female. we've been following this case since oswald disappeared in november. news 10's garrett brown uncovers more details about the investigation tonight ... he joins us now with more on how you at home can help police solve this case. garrett? [b2]oswald latest-frnt fs vo new for you right now news 10 has talked with vigo county coroner dr. susan amos. she has confirmed that that autopsy for the white female found inside oswalds car has been completed. at this time she revealed no postive identification for the body can be made. dr. amos must wait for dna test results. she says results can take roughly two to six weeks. once a positive identification is made dr. amos says more information will be released. we can now show you where recovery efforts unfolded friday. according to police, this is the pond where the car and body were recovered. this is located near is the intersection of "east moyer drive" and "tabortown street." that's located in south- eastern vigo county. the pond sits on private property. you can clearly see where authorities worked during the investigation. this is a rural area but i reached out to people who lived nearby. no one was willing to go on camera. but all the people that i spoke with said this is very sad news to hear. as i just told you, it will take a few weeks to get a positive identification for the body found. the terre haute police department says this is a very active investigation. the police say somebody knows something about what happened. if you have any information regarding this case police highly encourage you to call crime stoppers at 812-238 -stop. they stress that all phone calls to crime stoppers are anonymous. a lot has unfolded in the last 24 hours and you can count on news 10 to keep you updated on any more information as it develops. back to you.