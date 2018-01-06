Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

only getting up to 13. tonight another cold night. down to 10 with wind chills below zero again. sunday tracking a system set to bring us some freezing rain and sleet. day time highs only getting to 32 which makes for prime icy conditions. expect timing of this system to be as early as sunday afternoon into monday morning. roadways will be very slick, so drive with extra care sunday night into monday. for our saturday. highs only getting up to 13. tonight another cold night. down to 10 with wind chills below zero again. sunday tracking a system set to bring us some freezing rain and sleet. day time highs only getting to 32 which makes for prime icy conditions. expect timing of this system to be as early as sunday afternoon into monday morning. roadways will be very slick, so drive with extra care sunday night into monday. good news for some folks in for our saturday. highs only getting up to 13. tonight another cold night. down to 10 with wind chills below zero again. sunday tracking a system set to bring us some freezing rain and sleet. day time highs only getting to 32 which makes for prime icy conditions. expect timing of this system to be as early as sunday afternoon into monday morning. roadways will be very slick, so drive with extra care sunday night into monday. good news for some folks in illinois. for our saturday. highs only getting up to 13. tonight another cold night. down to 10 with wind chills below zero again. sunday tracking a system set to bring us some freezing rain and sleet. day time highs only getting to 32 which makes for prime icy conditions. expect timing of this system to be as early as sunday afternoon into monday morning. roadways will be very slick, so drive with extra care sunday night into monday. good news for some folks in illinois. the illinois community college board is planning to