wx_icon Terre Haute 10°

wx_icon Robinson 13°

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville 10°

wx_icon Casey 11°

wx_icon Brazil 10°

wx_icon Marshall 10°

Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Bitter cold today, icy conditions tomorrow.

Posted: Sat Jan 06 06:20:49 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 06 06:20:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

only getting up to 13. tonight another cold night. down to 10 with wind chills below zero again. sunday tracking a system set to bring us some freezing rain and sleet. day time highs only getting to 32 which makes for prime icy conditions. expect timing of this system to be as early as sunday afternoon into monday morning. roadways will be very slick, so drive with extra care sunday night into monday. for our saturday. highs only getting up to 13. tonight another cold night. down to 10 with wind chills below zero again. sunday tracking a system set to bring us some freezing rain and sleet. day time highs only getting to 32 which makes for prime icy conditions. expect timing of this system to be as early as sunday afternoon into monday morning. roadways will be very slick, so drive with extra care sunday night into monday. good news for some folks in for our saturday. highs only getting up to 13. tonight another cold night. down to 10 with wind chills below zero again. sunday tracking a system set to bring us some freezing rain and sleet. day time highs only getting to 32 which makes for prime icy conditions. expect timing of this system to be as early as sunday afternoon into monday morning. roadways will be very slick, so drive with extra care sunday night into monday. good news for some folks in illinois. for our saturday. highs only getting up to 13. tonight another cold night. down to 10 with wind chills below zero again. sunday tracking a system set to bring us some freezing rain and sleet. day time highs only getting to 32 which makes for prime icy conditions. expect timing of this system to be as early as sunday afternoon into monday morning. roadways will be very slick, so drive with extra care sunday night into monday. good news for some folks in illinois. the illinois community college board is planning to

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It