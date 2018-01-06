Speech to Text for Segment one In The Paint

school basketball season.... if you were out at a game tonight, i hope you're at home warm and cozy.... the sports 10 gang braved the frigid temps to get you a season-high 18 games .... we had a key conference games taking place in conference indiana, wic and lic..... we'll let you know who advanced on to the finals of the greene county invitational... plus we have action from the state ranked showdown between forest park and barr-reeve, along with big rivalry game down south between vincennes lincoln and jasper.... terre haute south wasn't able to achieve one of their goals this season of winning the first financial wabash valley classic ..... the braves have put that behind them but another one of their goals is still in their sights... south is a one of just two teams who hasn't loss a conference indiana game... the braves tonight were looking to stay perfect in the conference and keep their league title hopes alive.... south had a conference indiana road game at perry meridian... braves crashing the boards and doing some work inside..... de'avion washington ends up scoring on the putback and drawing the foul....the future sycamore had 17.... craig porter was a stat sheet stuffer tonight....the south senior had 21 points, 13 rebounds and 8 asssist and this steal .... come on craig, i know you can throw it down with the best of them .....he teases us here with the lay-in... south's cordell hanes with a nice dime to kody deckard in the paint....the braves junior kisses two off the glass... terre haute south gets the road win 79-75 .....braves move to two and ohh in conference indiana.... terre haute north was looking for their first conference indiana win of the season tonight, they visited columbus north .... the patriots finished the game on a 17-4 run to win 57- 50.... north gets their first conference indiana win of the season... tate cooper lead the patriots with 17 points.... sullivan is the only team in the wic who hasn't lost a conference game.. the arrows are three and ohh and the west division leaders..... sullivan entertaining south putnam in a home wic game... ty drake goes all steph curry from behind the arc... the sullivan senior hit a school single- game record nine three's.. there is one of them ... drake scored seven straight at one point in the 3rd quarter.. he's there for the easy putback... then.. arrows break the pressure and find drake for an easy layup.. he erupts for a career-high 37 points.... later.. ben pirtle drives and misses for sullivan.. sam steimel cleaning up inside, gets the offensive board and bucket.. sullivan wins big 75-38....arrows move to 4-0 in the wic.. staying perfect in the conference. [e6]no 3 northview greencastle-vo northview looking to put back-to-back wins together for the first time this season, the knights on the road at greencastle.... 4th quarter.. check out brigham booe .. he intercepts the pass.. shakes the defender with the behind the back move and lays it in.. northview down 8 with a minute to play.. carson gettle.. the sophomore.. launches a three ball and it's good.. that makes the tiger cub lead 5.. later.. the drive to the rim is no good.. but brigham booe playing so strong .. wrestles away the rebound and puts it back up.. that makes it a three point game .. tiger cubs hit a free thrown and cade bryan answers with a three.. it's a one point game with two seconds left.. greencastle inbounding.. and a smart play here.. brody whitaker throws it deep.. it's a jump ball.. no foul called and the clock runs out .. the comeback effort falling just short for the knights ..they come storming back.. but the tiger cubs hold off the charge.. greencastle picks up a conference win with 50-49 victory over northview. west vigo putting a two- game winning streak on the line as the vikings visit north putnam.. couldn't ask for a better start for the vikings.. caleb hannahs wrestles away the tip.. and he finds ethan burgess wide open going to the hoop .. just like that.. vikes up 2-oh.. they say patience is a virtue and robert dickerson learned that.. lets the defender run by him and he puts it in off glass.. vikings lead again.. west vigo has liked having him in the paint this season .. he steps through the double team and puts another on in the hoop.. vikings with the ball at the end of the 1st.. collin salyers forces up a shot at the buzzer and look at that it goes.. but north putnam comes away with the win.. the cougars overcome an early west vigo lead for a 57-47 conference win. that's four games down, we still have 13 more to get to.... up next we'll make stops at barr-reeve, loogootee, rp, clay city and the greene county invitational ....in the paint,