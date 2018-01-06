Speech to Text for Segment two In The Paint

for bryan hughes' team.. the 1a, fourth-ranked vikings hosting 2a.. number four forest park.... these two state ranked teams meeting on the floor in montgomery.. isaac wagler with the steal & fast break lay in... gabe gladish corner three. viks up 5 early ... keegan o'neil with the low post score. vikings rolling offensively to start the game 7-0... austin ainscough with the three off some great br passing... corner three from ainscough... north daviess visited loogootee...... 3rd qtr. kirk wagler corner three. cougars take a one point lead ... wagler corner three. cougars take a one point lead ... brandon eckerle drives the lane & hits the fade away shot. lions back on top... final minute of the 3rd: jayden wagoner drives the lane, fakes the pass, & hits the reverse lay in off the glass.. lions up by 1 final seconds 3rd qtr, cougars trying to get a shot off, trevor riggins gets the ball & fires from behind the arc right before he buzzer & drills it. cougars take a 32-30 lead after three... [f5]no 7 linton shakamak-vo linton continues to roll through the greene county invitational tournament.. the three time defending champs have won 10 straight in this tourney..... the 2a, 10th ranked miners faced shakamak in the semifinals tonight.... kip fougerousse bullseye from downtown ....linton started the game 10 of 12 from the field.... shakamak senior lane gilbert with some serious english on this layup....look at the ball roll around and finally drop.... linton's defense was suffocating....t hey get the turnover..... sammy robbins the steal to fougerousse who finds a streaking lincoln hale for a hoop... the freshman led linton with 13 points ... linton wins 54-30.... miners make it 11 straight wins in the greene county invitational.... the second semi at the greene county invitational had eastern greene and bloomfield.... look at that little cutie.... no i'm not talking about you isiaha padgett, but you do have a good looking shot....he splashes home the three for eastern greene.... kyler hudson with a nice take for bloomfield..... cardinals take a five-point first quarter lead.... nice catch in traffic by bloomfield six-six big man isaac combs .....he finishes at the rim.... combs had 15...... bloomfield wins 45-33 ...... the cardinals will take on the three-time defending greene county invitational champion linton miners tomorrow night in the finals.... riverton parke tonight was trying to do what no one else has been able to do this season ... the panthers were trying to hand the 2a, second ranked covington trojans their first loss of the season..... the panthers hosting covington in a tough matchup... 3rd quarter.. r-p with the cross court pass to jonathan virostko.. he steps in and knocks down the long two.. later.. avery briddick gets the feed .. he goes underneath the defender for the hoop.. panthers though .. down big.. later.. bridick from the wing.. bingo bango bongo.. he got going a little bit in the quarter.. but covington does what the trojans have been doing all season long.. they roll past riverton parke 83-30. north vermillion opening wrc play tonight at attica ... the falcons not holding back.. trevor eppert drives hard in the paint, for two and he'll draw the foul.. that's a three point play for the falcons.. on the other end.. check out this shot by attica.. goes underneath and throws it back over his head .. they're keeping this game very close.. falcons clear the post and trey naylor gets nothing but net.. north vermillion starts off conference play on the right foot .. the falcons defeat attica 51-41. at the eel dome, clay city welcomed washington catholic to town.... gianni pipes two dribbles....he stops and pops the mid-ranger jumper..... clay city up 19 in the second quarter.... washington catholic jace drew with a quick release....he finds a treasure at the bottom of the net with the three..... jacob la-fair-e with a nice take......he gets the home gym bounce, as it falls for the eels..... clay city snaps a four-game skid..... eels win big 77-31 over washington catholic... we're going to take our final timeout, when we come back we'll check in on the night for the wic girls.... plus, we have lic action......north knox and washington and the biggee.... vincennes lincoln and jasper... in the paint, will be right back...