Segment three In The Paint

lincoln has picked a great time to play their best basketball of the season... the alices are having a pretty good year, that would get a whole lot better with a win tonight over their rivals jasper.... the alices were looking to pick up their very first win in the new jasper gym ..... jackson fortune wasn't a kind guess....he tells jasper to get that shot out of here .... second half...alices down nine.....spencer corrona the take....he gets the hoop and harm ....he'd hit the free throw to cut vincennes deficit to six... corrona had the hot hand late....he backs his defender down and banks in two..... alices down eight... it didn't look good, but vincennese wouldn't quite.... brden see-ger to the tine for two more for the good guys... but it wasn't enough .....that other school won tonight...... vincennes comes up 12 points short to their rival jasper.... washington was looking to stretch their winning streak to three straight, they visited north knox... coaches love when you score on their in bounds plays....billy fleetwood catches north knox sleeping and gets back door for the hoop and harm... fleetwood was just getting warmed up.... he puts it on the floor....scores and gets the foul again ....another old fashion three point play for the hatchet.. keagan thomas thinks about the three for north knox.....decides against it and takes it to the hole scoring over a couple of defenders.... washington rolls on the road 86-46...... hatchets have won three straight..... [g4]no 13 robinson flora-vo robinson was able to end a six-game losing streak at the first financial wabash valley classic... the tourney turned out to be pretty good for the maroons, who ended up going three and one to win the consolation championship..... robinson was looking to build off that tonight, they hosted flora.... alex weber was solid in the classic and he continued to play well tonight....he drives, hangs and bangs two off glasss for the maroons... robinson swings it around the perimeter to a wide open chance black....good chance this is going in.... boom baby.....chance had 16.... robison feeds the post ....branton scott out jumps the defener to get the pass and layup .... robinson wins 78-49 ....maroons stay red hot.... [g5]no 14 marshall olney-vo we had a lic showdown at marshall, the lions hosted olney..... brent hatten says 1- 2--3.....he connects on the deep three for olney.... hatten was just getting started..... can we get a heat check on this kid ......he splashes home another three, this time from the corner .... wade tharp would try to shoot marshall back into this one.....he gets the shooters bounce on that trifecta.... marshall falls at home ...olney wins 73-52 ....braden flanagan had 25 points for the winners.... wins 73-52 ....braden flanagan had 25 points for the winners.... [g6]no 15 northview girls greencastle-vo big girls game in the wic.... northview and greencastle both enter the night three and ohh in the west division and tied for first place..... the two fcing off.. the winner clinches at least a share of the wic west title.... the tiger cubs hosting the knights in mcanally center.. 2nd quarter... olivia lundy gets the pass from her sister and hits the mid-range jumper.. knights up 5 .. later.. northview's makenzie barger goes knock knock knocking down the corner three.. northview still out in front.. still in the 2nd.. the lob pass to jenny lundy.. and she banks it in.. knights leading early.. but greencastle uses a big second half.. the tiger cubs wind up with a double digit win.. greencastle clinches a share of the division title with a 47-31 win. [g7]no 16 west vigo north put girls-vo west vigo and north putnam square off, both looking for their first wic win.. 3rd quarter.. the three ball is off the mark.. but kylee stepp is there for the uncontested putback.. this game stays close .. on the other end.. cougars driving and step says no no no .. a nice block there .. the vikings' bailee elkins keeps shooting and this time she hits it from the corner.. but north putnam holds on to win.. cougars take it 39-33. [g8]no 17 isu ue women-vo college hoops....been a rough week for the indiana state women's basketball team.. a two and 11 start this year has cost head coach joey wells his job, he resigned earlier in the week... tonight the sycamores took to the court for the first time since everything went down .... josh keister the interim head coach for isu, he led the sycamores up against evansville.... nice passing by isu, regan wentland the easy bucket......the sycamore had nine points and eight rebounds... sycamores out and running...ashli o'neal scores on the fastbreak..... o'neal again with the ball in her hands finds alexis delgado ....check out this shot by the sycamore ....she goes high off the glass for the bank .....whatever works, right.... isu rallies to win 56- 48....congrats to the sycamores on the win, i know its been a rough week... also congrats to josh keister on picking up the victory in debut as interim isu head coach [g9]spirit award-vo time now for our sports 10 spirit award .... barr-reeve robinson [g10]fantasy stars-full time now for the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... cloverdale - jalen moore - 41 points sullivan - ty drake - 37 points. school record nine three's edgewood - chayton howard - 25 points, 10