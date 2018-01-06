Speech to Text for First Friday Event Continues in Bitter Cold

today. the event is put together by the terre haute chamber of commerce. this is the first time a "first friday" event has been held in january. storm team 10's brady harp was there. he has more on how organizers prepared for the weather. single digit temperatures - didn't stop 'first friday' participants from taking part in a hot chocolate crawl at participating businesses in downtown terre haute. cathy azar: "keep myself from yelling at someone who came in without a coat on and the mother in me wants to say "my goodness where's your coat, where's your gloves, where's your hat." the monthly event usually provides people with many activities the first friday evening of every month. organizers say when planning the winter themed jeep scavenger hunt - and hot chocolate crawl - they jokingly assumed the weather would be too warm for the winter theme - but they didn't plan on the brutal cold. stephanie pence: "we want people to have fun but we also want people to be safe and some of the jeeps are running topless tonight and they have layered up in ski gear and lots of gloves and hats so they are also taking precautions and staying warm as well." participating local restaurants provided hand made hot chocolate for event-goers braving the bitter cold. restaurant owners say seeing people brave the harsh conditions to support local business is great. azar: "we have hot chocolate that we've made we have one that is spiked and one that is not and lots of other nice beverages and food to warm everybody up." organizers say even if the cold drives away some participants from this months event - they will continue to have the events every month - even next winter. pence: 'consistency is key with events, whether you have your festival the same time every year or in the case with first fridays we always try to provide entertainment or activities of some kind for families on first friday." in terre haute, im storm team 10's brady harp. organizers tell news 10 those who did participate in the jeep scavenger hunt with their jeep's top down had fun - but were very cold. now to the weather