Speech to Text for Upcoming count to assess needs of local homeless population

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

homeless people in the community. you might have seen "these" signs around terre haute. they're for the annual "point in time count." it's part of a nation-wide "homeless" count. volunteers ask questions.. and pass out items. the information gathered helps determine housing and resource needs in the area. if you have a homeless friend or family member.. encourage them to show up. some people are embarassed.. and it's okay.. we understand they're going through some struggles.. and it's okay for them to come out. the "point in time count" is happening wednesday, january 24th. there are several places people can meet in the wabash valley. in vigo county that includes... gilbert and fairbanks parks.. st benedict's church... ryves hall ... and the vigo county public library. we've also put a list of meeting locations on our website.. you can find it at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. [b13]rhit property-open vo we're learning more about rose-hulman institute