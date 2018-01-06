wx_icon Terre Haute 10°

wx_icon Robinson 13°

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville 10°

wx_icon Casey 11°

wx_icon Brazil 10°

wx_icon Marshall 10°

Clear

Medical marijuana in Illinois sees slow growth

Illinois could see changes this year that expand access to medical marijuana, as operators say the number of patients allowed to buy the drug is too low to recoup investments.

Posted: Fri Jan 05 19:25:48 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 05 19:25:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Medical marijuana in Illinois sees slow growth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

medical marijauana in illinois could expand this year. operators have concerns there aren't enough patients to recoup investments. and... growers think low patient count stems from constraints created by state law. some marijuana cultivation centers in the state are operating at less than 30- percent capacity. one possibility is to allow the use of medical cannabis to treat chronic pain. a plan in the illinois legislature would allow prescription opioid patients to get access to medical cannabis. the medical marijuana pilot program in place right now expires in 20--20. [b11]point in time count-vo an upcoming event will help determine the

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It