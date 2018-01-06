Speech to Text for Medical marijuana in Illinois sees slow growth

medical marijauana in illinois could expand this year. operators have concerns there aren't enough patients to recoup investments. and... growers think low patient count stems from constraints created by state law. some marijuana cultivation centers in the state are operating at less than 30- percent capacity. one possibility is to allow the use of medical cannabis to treat chronic pain. a plan in the illinois legislature would allow prescription opioid patients to get access to medical cannabis. the medical marijuana pilot program in place right now expires in 20--20.