Speech to Text for Police locate Oswald's Honda CRV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

investigation of 20--18.. it involves a major development in the disappearance of alice "anita" oswald. the terre haute police department just wrapped up a press conference. that's where we learned divers found a woman's body in oswald's s-u-v in a lake in vigo county. oswald disappeared in mid-november. authorities issued a silver alert for her after her family reported her missing. shortly after her disappearance... oswald's house caught fire. fire investigators ruled it arson. news 10's heather good was at the press conference tonight. she joins us live in studio with the new developments.. patrece... terre haute police say the process of locating the vehicle in the pond spanned two days... with thirty to forty people working the scene. authorities say the work began yesterday... with the drilling of pilot holes in the ice. today... crews sent a camera underwater... and later two divers... that's when they found the burgundy honda c-r-v... similar to the one on your screen. police confirm the vehicle belongs to alice "anita" oswald authorites say it took a lot of effot to get the car out of the frozen water but were successful in getting it out at 3:30 this afternoon. they say a white female was found dead inside. they cannot confirm it is oswald until an autopsy is performed tomorrow at 11am. police say... they suspect foul play. [b3]oswald update press conference-front sot as i discussed in the beginning of this investigation, we've treated this case just as we would any homicide investigation. based on our observations on the inside of the vehicle we do not believe this female drove herself into the water. as such, we will continue to investigate this crime, the incident, as a homicide. police say they will slowly work to dry the vehicle recovered from the water... in an effort to preserve any dna evidence. investigators say there have been persons of interest since oswald's disappearance... but they remain tight- lipped. they think there are people with information about this case who have not come forward. they are urging anyone with tips to come forward now. [b4]harmony haven on oswald-front vo i reached out to one of oswald's friends and colleagues at harmony haven sanctuary that's the animal shelter oswald founded. carol dunham says she is in shocked but feels better she'll be able to put her friend to rest. she says there are still many unanswered questions. of course... we'll work to get you more answers as more information is released. back to you. news 10 will reach out to the coroner's office tomorrow