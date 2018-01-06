Speech to Text for One office-holder wants to make the move from County Council

"1"-office-holder wants to make the move "from county council" "to county commissioner". "brendan kearns" announced his bid "for vigo county commissioner". i spoke one-on-one with kearns this afternoon. ////////// "on the county council, i can do a good job by watching our overall funds. as a county commissioners, i can actually make a difference by walking the talk and actually doing something for the county to make it a better place." ///////// "kearns" won a spot "on the vi county council in 20-16" "as an at-large candidate". "filing day" for the 20-18 primary election here in indiana "is january 10th". "the vigo county commissioner". whose seat is up for grabs this year.. will "not" seek re-election. "commissioner jon marvel".. confirmed with news 10's "jon swaner".. he's decided "not" t run for re-election. in a text message .. "marvel" told "news 10".. he's scheduled to have "a surgical procedure done this month". he chose "not" to put off his surgery any longer. besides his time serving "as county commissioner".. "marvel" served "2"-terms "as vigo county sheriff". back to you. i'll have your full forecast...coming