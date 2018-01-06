Speech to Text for Former City Engineer announces he will run for Mayor of Terr

announces his bid for mayor..... 22 months from when that office is up for grabs. former city engineer pat goodwin has worked in three administration s. most recently... the kevin burke administration. now, he wants to return to city hall... as mayor. goodwin annouced his bid for mayor this afternoon. news 10's jon swaner spoke with goodwin. he talked about why "now" is a good time to announce he's running. ///////// patrece and rondrell, there's always the old addage ... there's no time like the present. for pat goodwin, once he and his family made the decision to run, goodwin said there's no reason to keep his campaign a secret. goodwin also told me incumbent mayor duke bennett has a ten year head start. so goodwin wants to get his message out now and as often as he can in 22 months. he'll run as an independent. goodwin says neither party truly reflects who he is as a person. running independent allows him to run while staying true to himself and to voters. ////////// "i think that local issues are non-partisan, so i can't align myself with either party exactly. i can only do what i think is right for the community." ////////// and for goodwin, that means getting the city's finances in order so that more projects around the city can get done. he also wants more transparency in local government, and that technology can aid in that. goodwin also wants a more efficient local government. again, the mayor's office is up for grabs in november 2019... not this year, but next. back to this year's races... the 20-18 election..