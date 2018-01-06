wx_icon Terre Haute 10°

Parks department hosts holiday recycling program

Now that the holiday season is officially over, it's time to start taking down those holiday decorations.

Posted: Fri Jan 05 18:03:04 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 05 18:03:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

over.. it's time to start taking down those holiday decorations. but before you just throw things away in the trash.. consider recycling them instead! "the vigo county parks department" is encouraging you to participate in their free recycling program. a program going on from now until "tuesday, january 16th" from dawn to dusk each day. bring your "recyclables only" t the dumpster located at the hawthorn park beach parking lot. just bag-up "your paper", "plastic", "glass", and "cardboard". they're also accepting "real christmas trees". but make sure your tree is onament-free! "if" you need more information.. check out "wthitv-dot-com". get your tickets ready! the "mega

