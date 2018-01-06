wx_icon Terre Haute 10°

wx_icon Robinson 13°

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville 10°

wx_icon Casey 11°

wx_icon Brazil 10°

wx_icon Marshall 10°

Clear

RHIT officially takes ownership of former Hulman family prop

New details have been released as Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has officially acquired more land.

Posted: Fri Jan 05 18:02:08 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 05 18:02:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for RHIT officially takes ownership of former Hulman family prop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news 10 learns "rose-hulman institute of technology" has officially acquired more land. we're talking about the nearly "11"-hundred acres the institute agreed to purchase from the hulman family back in august. that property stretches from "state road 42" to "u-s 40".. and down to "state road 46". it includes a large residence.. as well as a historic family lodge.. a number of outbuildings and acres of farmland and forested terrain. the transaction was made final at the end of october with a price-tag of just over "5"-million dollars. news 10 reached out to campus officials about some work being done on that property. they tell us.. crews are currently in the process of removing some structures on the property that are in "major" disrepair. now that the holiday season is officially

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It