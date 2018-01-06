wx_icon Terre Haute 10°

Visitor restrictions starting Jan. 8 for all St. Vincent hos

St. Vincent Hospitals now have visitor restrictions in place due to flu activity.

Posted: Fri Jan 05 17:58:59 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 05 17:59:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

increase in the flu. that's why many hoosier hospitals are issuing visitor restrictions. this includes "st. vincent clay hospital" in brazil, indiana. the hospital's new policy means no visitors with flu like symptoms are allowed. also, they will not take visitors under the age of 18. finally... they're asking for no visitors beyond immediate family. new details uncovered this afternoon.. as

