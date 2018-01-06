Speech to Text for Local soup kitchen reports fewer people stopping by

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

actually noticing "fewer people" stoppin by "during these frigid temperatures". at the "saint benedict soup kitchen" in terre haute.. "they're surprised by this"! lately.. they've only seen around "120"-to-"140"-people. and kitchen organizers say that number's low. they're also "not" noticing many children showing-up for a hot meal. volunteers hope people are eating off "christmas baskets".. and staying inside.... rather than going hungry. ////// "it's lower than it has been..and we think it's the cold weather. hopefully they're keeping warm somewhere. we had a couple in here last week... they were so cold.. they couldn't even eat they were so cold." /////// several organizations and local restaurants donate food to saint bens soup kitchen. these donations ensure that the kitchen can continue to help feed our neighbors in need. to learn more about operating hours for the saint benedict soup kitchen and other soup kitchens available to help you. visit "wthitv-dot-com". health experts say indiana is seeing an