Speech to Text for Firefighters fight cold temperatures and frozen gear in loca

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weeks.. that's because of "several" recent fires in the valley. news 10's kylee stewart is live in downtown terre haute. she joins us now to explain just how hard that job can be during a hard winter. a fire fighter's primary job is to protect the public.. but... they also have to protect themselves.. and... with the cold weather.. it's been difficult to do both.. water being sprayed into a burning house will often freeze inside and out .. causing problems for fire fighters.. there are many hazards during bad weather that can cause issues.. "slip hazards fall hazards yeah" but their main concern is their gear .. this week.. radio's.. air masks.. and even clothes were completely frozen while working to put out fires.. "it will freeze on their gear, it will freeze on their radios. if their radio's are frozen and i get trapped inside of the building, i can't push my mayday button. so if i can't push my may day button i can't get people to come and help me" while firefighters are working to save lives .. they are risking their own.. especially during the winter.. their clothes are made to protect them from heat.. but not keep them warm in the cold.. "and when the firefighters layer clothes underneath in order to stay warm and then put the firefighter gear on then that causes them to over heat when they're in a fire." one firefighter says they depend on each other to keep going and stay warm.. "the quarter master comes out brought us more gloves, more hoods. we've got guys that brought us drinks .. water and what not. trying to keep everybody warm. keep everybody going." fire officials say even on the cold days.. it's important to remember those who are working hard to keep our community safe.. reporting live in terre haute.. i'm kylee stewart.. back to you.. a local soup kitchen