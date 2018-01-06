Speech to Text for Below freezing temperatures put water pipes at risk

in the wabash valley continue to fight below freezing temperatures. but it's not just people at risk. the deep freeze can mean bad news for your house as well. news 10's garrett brown joins us live in the studio. he has more on how people are working to keep their homes safe. [b2]frozens pipes-front pkg rov mon for thirteen days in a row we have had temperatures below freezing. temperatures that can chill you to the bone. but as one terre haute woman found... it's also cold enough to freeze the pipes in your house....and leave a costly mess! melissa reed came to her house wednesday to a water disaster. "and i opened my door water was like spewing into my house from the wall." a small pipe near the outside of the house had a hair like crack. it was big enough to cost her a hefty bill to help fix and clean up their house. "i called a plumber right away and they came and shut off the water. it happened from a very small crack in a very little pipe that was on an outside wall." b and s plumbing and heating says they have had nearly 30 calls for frozen or busted pipes. it's the most calls they have had for the the issue in over five years. but they say there are ways to protect your pipes. the best option is insulate them but there are other options. "better off cracking your vanity door by letting some heat in there. you can also open you faucets and barely let them drip out to keep water circulating so your waters not standing still." "if trying to thaw out the pipes yourself they say be careful not to use things like space heaters. instead use something like a hair dryer." " lot of the guys just use blow dryers to be honest with ya. just to get it to break loose but safety issue blow dryer is probably your best bet." for reed she says this is a bit of a learning experience. but from now on she is going to pay a little more for her utilities to prevent future disaster. "i think i would rather pay for those extra dollars on a utility bill than have this happen." "b and s plumbing" also suggest insulating any draft-ways you may have in your house. this will help prevent pipes "under" your house from freezing. back to you. the indiana department of transportation is