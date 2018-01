Speech to Text for Press conference for an update in Oswald case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

moore. news 10 continues to follow a breaking news story. the terre haute police department has scheduled an 8 pm press conference for alice anita oswald. that's coming up in just moments. oswald has been missing since november 20-17. you can watch that press conference live and online at w-t-h-i-tv dot com. for this special report, i'm rondrell moore.