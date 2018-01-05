wx_icon Terre Haute 10°

wx_icon Robinson 13°

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville 10°

wx_icon Casey 11°

wx_icon Brazil 10°

wx_icon Marshall 10°

Clear

News 10 Mid-Day Weather

News 10 Mid-Day Weather

Posted: Fri Jan 05 09:39:46 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 05 09:39:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

Speech to Text for News 10 Mid-Day Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now -- the afternoon - and temperatures getting into the low teens. tonight, it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now -- the afternoon - and temperatures getting into the low teens. tonight, it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now -- the afternoon - and temperatures getting into the low teens. tonight, it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now -- the afternoon - and temperatures getting into the low teens. tonight, it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now --

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It