Speech to Text for News 10 Mid-Day Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now -- the afternoon - and temperatures getting into the low teens. tonight, it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now -- the afternoon - and temperatures getting into the low teens. tonight, it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now -- the afternoon - and temperatures getting into the low teens. tonight, it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now -- the afternoon - and temperatures getting into the low teens. tonight, it'll get really cold with lows dropping to minus 7. sunshine again tomorrow and cold; a high at 14. wind chill again in the minuses, then more clouds tomorrow night with a low at 6. cloudy to start sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon. although snow and ice are on the ground right now --