Speech to Text for January 5: Eye on Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

about what's going on around town. "the haute" is a new non profit group that hopes to attract more jobs -- people -- and interaction to the city. they hope to show off all that terre haute has to offer. a group of local leaders shared how they plan to carry out this idea. first... they "revamped" the city's website! there's also a new facebok page. ///// sunshine meeting: meetings may become regular meetings to allow the public to voice their comments. it would also help the city council be more efficient. leaf pickup: although snow and ice are on the ground right now -- the city of terre haute still wants to pick up your leaves! this year's leaf pick-up is complete through the city. it took about "7" weeks to finish. mayor duke bennett says that's pretty fast! however, in some places, there's still some work to be done. once the ice and snow are gone -- the city will go back out to clean up a few areas. remember, if you have any questions regarding leaf pick-up -- call 3-1-1. coke and carbon property: you may be wondering what's happening at the old "coke and carbon" plant in terre haute. clean-up has been happening there for several years. we have some answers this morning. this property is located at 13th and hulman. mayor duke bennett tells us "20" acres are left to clean up. that's due to environmental issues. the mayor says meetings were held before the holidays with indianapolis groups. those groups are helping terre haute work through potential grant options. mayor bennett says several million dollars worth of clean up remains. once that's complete -- the city can market the property. /////