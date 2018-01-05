Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and stay that way until this afternoon. lows tonight drop to minus 7 under a clear sky with another night feeling like we're at the north pole. clouds start increasing saturday - a high at 14. mainly cloudy saturday night low at 6. there is "frustration" this freezing cold day - sunny with a high at 12 - the feels like temps will be in the minus teens and stay that way until this afternoon. lows tonight drop to minus 7 under a clear sky with another night feeling like we're at the north pole. clouds start increasing saturday - a high at 14. mainly cloudy saturday night low at 6. there is "frustration" this freezing cold day - sunny with a high at 12 - the feels like temps will be in the minus teens and stay that way until this afternoon. lows tonight drop to minus 7 under a clear sky with another night feeling like we're at the north pole. clouds start increasing saturday - a high at 14. mainly cloudy saturday night low at 6. there is "frustration" this freezing cold day - sunny with a high at 12 - the feels like temps will be in the minus teens and stay that way until this afternoon. lows tonight drop to minus 7 under a clear sky with another night feeling like we're at the north pole. clouds start increasing saturday - a high at 14. mainly cloudy saturday night low at 6. there is "frustration" this freezing cold day - sunny with a high at 12 - the feels like temps will be in the minus teens and stay that way until this afternoon. lows tonight drop to minus 7 under a clear sky with another night feeling like we're at the north pole. clouds start increasing saturday - a high at 14. mainly cloudy saturday night low at 6. there is "frustration" this freezing cold day - sunny with a high at 12 - the feels like temps will be in the minus teens and stay that way until this afternoon. lows tonight drop to minus 7 under a clear sky with another night feeling like we're at the north pole. clouds start increasing saturday - a high at 14. mainly cloudy saturday night low at 6. there is "frustration" this freezing cold day - sunny with a high at 12 - the feels like temps will be in the minus teens and stay that way until this afternoon. lows tonight drop to minus 7 under a clear sky with another night feeling like we're at the north pole. clouds start increasing saturday - a high at 14. mainly cloudy saturday night low at 6. there is "frustration" this morning in several states freezing cold day - sunny with a high at 12 - the feels like temps will be in the minus teens and stay that way until this afternoon. lows tonight drop to minus 7 under a clear sky with another night feeling like we're at the north pole. clouds start increasing saturday - a high at 14. mainly cloudy saturday night low at 6. there is "frustration" this morning in several states -- who recognize "pot-friendly freezing cold day - sunny with a high at 12 - the feels like temps will be in the minus teens and stay that way until this afternoon. lows tonight drop to minus 7 under a clear sky with another night feeling like we're at the north