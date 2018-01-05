Speech to Text for WRV beats North Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the number three and he puts three on the scoreboard for north central..... nice passing by north central.....freshman james roberts hits the jumper....t- birds down just four at recess .... third quarter...tanne r denham the nice dime to blaine patterson, patterson goes off glass to score for wrv .... joe records get the ball....the wrv sohomore finds a hole in the defense and attacks the tin for two.... wrv outscores north central by 18 in the second half to win 53-31.... tonightincreasin g clouds,