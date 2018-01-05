Speech to Text for Vincennes Rivet girls beat Linton

girls basketball teams squared off tonight... as 1a, fourth ranked vincennes rivet took on 2a, number 14 linton.... the two met in linton ... first quarter.... aubrey burgess finds a shot she likes.....the linton freshman cans the three, lady miners down 10-7.... grace waggoner answers for vincennes rivet ....the lady patriots star with a beautiful up and under move.... she had 14.... haley rose gets open underneath the hoop for a linton hoop.... lady miners trailed rivet 24-16 at recess .... second half...grace waggoner doing her thing...she is so fun to watch...waggon er the hoop and harm.... waggoner's partner in crime tonight for rivet was tia tolbert ...she splashes home three of her 14... rivet took a seven-point lead to the fourth... linton wouldn't go quitely.....vanes sa shafford money on the jumper to bring linton to within three with a 1.9 left on the clock ... rivet would turn the ball over....so here is linton with the ball and chance to force overtime... shafford corner three at the buzzer is long ...... vincennes rivet holds on to win in this battle between ranked team...its the lady patriots 42-39 over linton...