Speech to Text for Thursday Late Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

around 7 mph. fridaysunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -16. northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. friday nightclear, with a low around -7. wind chill values as low as -18. northwest wind around 6 mph. [d3]weather chat-wx monitor clouds, with a low around -4. wind chill values as low as -13. west northwest wind around 7 mph. fridaysunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -16. northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. friday nightclear, with a low around -7. wind chill values as low as -18. northwest wind around 6 mph. clouds, with a low around -4. wind chill values as low as -13. west northwest wind around 7 mph. fridaysunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -16. northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. friday nightclear, with a low around -7. wind chill values as low as -18. northwest wind around 6 mph. clouds, with a low around -4. wind chill values as low as -13. west northwest wind around 7 mph. fridaysunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -16. northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. friday nightclear, with a low around -7. wind chill values as low as -18. northwest wind around 6 mph. clouds, with a low around -4. wind chill values as low as -13. west northwest wind around 7 mph. fridaysunny and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -16. northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. friday nightclear, with a low around -7. wind chill values as low as -18. northwest wind around 6 mph. thanks weather... vincennes rivet and linton met tonight in a battle of two ranked high school girls basketball teams,