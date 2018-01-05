Speech to Text for January 4th City Council Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10... the council has approved a new president and vice president. news 10's heather good was at the meeting she joins us now in the studio with more. each year... the terre haute city council undergoes reorganization. tonight... the council chose curtis debaun as president. i spoke with him and out-going president karrum nasser about the change... and their goals for the city this year. with a new year ... comes new leadership on the terre haute city council. members selected curtis debaun as president. he acted as vice president in 20-17. councilwoman martha crossen will fill the v-p spot this year. debaun says he is eager to get to work for the people of terre haute in this new role. "i think really highly of this council and the work we've done over the last two years so to be elected as president by my peers on the council is really an honor." debaun takes over the job from karrum nasser. nasser says the change is an opportunity for him to be more vocal about important issues. "when you're president you're basically the framer for the debate and there's been opportunities that i've had to let go by that i wasn't able to ask questions or maybe another council member asked my questions and maybe didn't follow up that i'll be able to do that more." both say they plan to tackle tough issues this year. "unfortunately city finances are still the big issue... " "city finances it the top of the list." the council met for a "sunshine meeting" following the reorganization ... and it could be the last sunshine meeting... as the board considers new rules. that issue and others could be decided at the regular meeting next week. people are reacting to a store closure in terre haute. "macy's" in honey creek mall announced