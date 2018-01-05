Speech to Text for ISU men ready for first place Drake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

loyola their first home loss of the season....the sycamores earned a huge 61-57 victory at the ramblers..... isu was back to work this afternoon at the hulman center getting ready for antoher big mvc showdown... the sycamores host first place drake on saturday..... its early in the mvc schedule, but at two and one isu is right in the thick of things ....they know if they are going to contend in the conference they have to defend their homecourt. [e6]isu prep drake-sot to be able to contend for a conference championship you have to win all your home games. have to split on the road to have at least a chance. we haven't played as well as we needed to on our homecourt. we have a team 3-0 and hasn't lost in the valley. so defending our homecourt, that's our next job. iu finds themselves where they don't