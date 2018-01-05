Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln ready for Jasper

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

every year renews tomorrow night on the hardwood... vincennes lincoln travels to their rivals to take on jasper....everyo ne in vincennes knows how much i enjoy this game ..... the alices head into this matchup playing their best basketball of the season, they won their holiday tourney last weekend knocking off ranked teams university and indy howe.... vincennes last year beat their rivals on this game-winner at the buzzer by caden kotter.... while most downplay big games or rivalries vincennes doesn't and i love it....they always look forward to taking on jasper and trying to beat the wildcats! its a really big game for us. to downplay it would do injustice to the rivalry. a lot of good rivalries in the state. vincennes- jasper game is a very special one for us. won it in exciting fashion last year on a last second shot. we look to go down to jasper and play well and come back home with a win. the indiana state men's basketball team last night