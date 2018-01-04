Speech to Text for Macy's closing reaction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

after news of a major retailer shutting down. "macy's" in honey creek mall announced they will be closing their doors around march this year . so what do other local businesses think? news 10s garrett brown is live on the south side of terre haute. he joins us now with more on how local businesses are reacting. i'm here inside j's bikes shop right across the street from macy's. even though these two stores sell completely different things. the macy's store closing could still affect them. j's bikes has been at this location around 10 years. "we do anything and everything bicycle from commuting to riding and the griffin bike park stuff." their home is right across the street from honey creek mall and the closing macy's store. while owners are not worried about the closing affecting them ...they say they are still sad to see changes like this all across the city. "its tough to see a lot of businesses in terre haute come and go. restaurants to whatever. you really have to service a community or really want to provide that community with a service with a reason to shop at your business." the terre haute chamber of commerce is a supporter of honey creek mall. they are looking past the negative aspects of this store closing. members say they are only thinking about the positive "i think you have to look at it as an opportunity and just a sign as some changing times to which our community, the mall will adapt positively." as for j's bikes ... they know retail is a changing industry. that's why owners say they are going to continue to serve anyone with biking needs. "i mean hopefully we are going to stand strong. i think smaller businesses, smaller community's have a work ethic. i think just retail is just changing man. it's difficult" now we did reach out to cbl properties who own the mall. they said that its too soon to announce any specific plans. but they are looking into other opportunities. reporting live from j's bike shop in terre haute. i'm garrett brown with news 10. back to you. a state senator in